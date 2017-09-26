Graham-Cassidy Bites the Dust

The Senate GOP leadership has decided the votes simply aren’t there, and therefore will not even hold a vote.

There are some murmurs they might try again later this year, perhaps handling tax reform, health-care reform, and the 2018 budget simultaneously. The far more likely scenario is that any further health-care measures will be minor and bipartisan, aiming to stabilize Obamacare rather than repealing and replacing it.

Back in July I wrote a piece called “Maybe Health Care Was Impossible.” I’d have been happy to be proven wrong, but I guess that was not in the cards.