Alabama Special-Election Live Blog

Update 9:20 P.M.: With Moore appearing to be the likely winner, it’s worth revisiting Alexandra DeSanctis’s analysis of the election from Monday:

Moore has been an intensely controversial figure in Alabama for over a decade. In 2003, he was removed as chief justice after he opposed the demolition of a Ten Commandments display in the state capitol building. He was later reelected to the position, only to be suspended when he declined to enforce the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which required states to recognize same-sex unions.

GOP leaders in Washington have done little to hide their desperate desire to keep this Senate seat out of Moore’s clutches, and it’s easy to see why. The contention surrounding his two stints as chief justice stemmed directly from his unpolished rhetoric and his unwillingness to temper his right-wing beliefs in order to stay in the establishment’s good graces. Just this week, for example, Moore referred to Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows” during a speech lamenting the country’s ongoing racial division.

While such remarks might not lose Moore many points among far-right voters, they’re alarming for the Republican establishment, which has an understandable affinity for Strange, a mild-mannered, inoffensive politician whose Senate voting record closely mirrors that of majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Complicating analysis of the runoff, however, is the fact that Trump has twice endorsed Strange . . .