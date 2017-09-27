Germany’s Moment

From my most recent NRO article, about Germany in the aftermath of its recent election: “Europe and the world are waiting for the sensible and benign Germany that has led Europe to economic success, under the American umbrella and then in a voluntary concert of Europe, to show its hand and fill the vacuum of European leadership. Germany has an opportunity unique in its history and reserved to few countries to influence the world.”

