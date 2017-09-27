Why Obamacare Prevailed

At Bloomberg View, I go through seven reasons for the Republicans’ failure.
NR’s editors have also weighed in, with an emphasis on naming names. The editorial also offers some thoughts about where the debate goes from here:
The temptation for Republicans will be to let the Democrats take the initiative on health care again, resisting their efforts to move further toward a single-payer system and thus in practice defending the post-Obamacare status quo. Republicans are delighted that Senator Bernie Sanders has gotten most of the Democratic party at least nominally behind single payer, which would require massive broad-based tax increases and a radical disruption in most people’s health care and insurance. Incremental moves toward single payer will, however, be hard to resist if Republicans adopt this stance. . . .