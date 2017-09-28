The Jehovah’s Witnesses Here and There

David French has written another wise, true, and even beautiful article about the flag issue, here. I consider him a one-man civics lesson. In this article, he cites a Supreme Court ruling regarding the Jehovah’s Witnesses during World War II. Their rights were protected in this country.

Shortly after I read David’s article, I read a summary of a report issued by the U.N. High Commission on Human Rights. The report concerns Crimea. “Grave human rights violations, such as arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment and torture, and at least one extra-judicial execution were documented.”

As you know, Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses earlier this year. And Russia now rules Crimea. So, “all 22 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea have been effectively outlawed.”

Next time someone suggests moral equivalence between the United States and Putin’s Russia — even if it’s our president — don’t believe it.