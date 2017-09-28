Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico

According to the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump approved an emergency waiver of the Jones Act for Puerto Rico this morning. The Jones Act, a protectionist law from 1920, had limited the ability of foreign ships to deliver aid to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The president initially hesitated to waive the law, citing the concerns of the shipping industry, but ultimately made the right decision:

At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2017

Over at the homepage, Michael Tanner makes the case for a permanent repeal.