Michelle Obama: Women Who Voted for Trump Like What They’re ‘Told to Like.’

Michelle Obama, denouncing women who voted for any non-Hillary Clinton candidate in 2016: “As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice. What does it mean for us, as women, that we look at those two candidates… and many of us said, ‘That guy? He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ Well, to me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.“

Boy, what better way to fight sexism, and the perception that women are incapable of making their own decisions, than to assert that all women who disagree with you are obedient drones, huh?

In Michelle Obama’s argument, women show their independence and “their own voice” by voting for Hillary Clinton, as Michelle Obama urged them to do during the 2016 campaign.

In other words, the only way for women to demonstrate that they don’t simply like what they’re told to like is to like the candidate that Michelle Obama told them to like.