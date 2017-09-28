A Timely William F. Buckley Musing on Playboy and Hugh Hefner

In his October 1, 1966, On the Right column, William F. Buckley Jr. dug into “The Playboy Philosophy,” the canon backing the sexual revolution brought about by the late Hugh Hefner’s magazine. The philosophy amounts to, essentially, “a man’s morality, like his religion, is a personal affair best left to his own conscience.” But it’s not as great as it sounds, as Buckley explains:

The trouble with Hefner’s law is that society is composed of nothing more than a great number of individuals, and if each man’s morality is defined merely to suit himself, then everyone will endure the consequences of the individual’s autonomously defined ethics. Mr. Hefner’s philosophy notwithstanding, there is such a thing as the public morality, and that morality has throughout civilized history been primarily sustained by religion.

