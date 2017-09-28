The Most Famous Judge on Twitter Joins the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Plus one article on Google Plus

Today brings wonderful news from the Trump administration, with a minor caveat:

AUSTIN — President Trump on Thursday will nominate two conservatives from Texas with compelling personal stories to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a senior administrative official. Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett was cited by Trump as a potential U.S. Supreme court pick during his presidential campaign. Dallas appellate lawyer James Ho is a former Texas solicitor general who has argued cases before state and federal courts.

The potential caveat: Willett’s move to the Court of Appeals means he’s probably not on the short list for the next Supreme Court vacancy. Perhaps that’s reading too much into the tea leaves.

On Twitter, Willett criticized Trump a few times in 2015 and 2016, but Trump named him on his list of potential Supreme Court justices anyway, suggesting Trump isn’t always thin-skinned or holding a grudge.