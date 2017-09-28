BREAKING: Jonah Doesn’t Jump Off the Bridge

I think Jonah and I are talking past each other a little. He focuses on the outrageousness of Trump. No argument here. But Jonah doesn’t offer any defense of kneeling in response to Trump, in fact he says he opposes it. He then attempts to come up with some hypothetical presidential bluster that would make me pro-kneeling. Both his examples would warrant strenuous condemnation in all sorts of ways. Neither of them would, in my view, justify disrespecting the flag of the United States of America. The controversy over the last week has occasioned all sort of interesting discussion. But the crux of the matter really isn’t that hard a question. Heck, even the vast majority of NFL players didn’t kneel for the National Anthem last week, perhaps because they realize disrespecting the country’s flag is stupid and wrong, no matter what Donald Trump says.