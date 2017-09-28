So Hugh Hefner has died at 91 and will not, it seems, be remembered with universal approval around here. And, yes, the way he has arranged to be buried in the vault adjacent to Marilyn Monroe’s is more than a little creepy. And his last years were, well, his last years….

And yet….

FWIW I wrote an article for NRO about Playboy’s fiftieth anniversary issue back in 2003. Here’s an extract: