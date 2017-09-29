An Early Christmas

Grabbing attention yesterday was President Trump’s nomination of Don Willett to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Willett is a justice of the Texas supreme court, and famous as a tweeter: an imaginative and highly enjoyable tweeter. His elevation to the circuit court is very good news.

But I would like to concentrate on another nomination. A friend of mine texted me yesterday, “Ho, Ho, Ho — Christmas has come early.” What she meant was that Trump had nominated our friend James C. Ho to that same Fifth Circuit.

He is a wonderful guy and a wonderful lawyer, Jim Ho. He describes himself as “Taiwanese by birth and Texan by marriage.” He went to Stanford and Chicago. He was solicitor general of Texas. He is a close friend of his predecessor in that job, Ted Cruz. He is today a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Dallas.

His wife, Allyson, is equally accomplished and, he would agree, more wonderful. She is a partner at Morgan Lewis. She went to Duke, Rice, and Chicago. (There is a Ph.D. in English in there.) She and Jim have a son and daughter, twins.

The many fans of this family could not be more pleased about Jim’s nomination. We expect him to be a force for the rule of law. And I salute President Trump for this and other sterling nominations.