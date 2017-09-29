Tom Price Out

Tom Price has resigned as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the White House said this afternoon. Price came under fire for taking several private and military flights that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. HHS initially said the flights were for business purposes and that many of them were the only available options for transport, but some of them were to locations where Price owned property and others were between transit hubs Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. President Trump plans to designate Don J. Wright as acting secretary.