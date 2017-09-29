I discuss all this and more in a bonus October Baseball edition of the Editors, with editor of The Slurve, Michael Brendan Dougherty, and Dan McLaughlin. Dan’s twitter handle is @baseballcrank and believe me, he baseball cranks like you wouldn’t believe in this podcast (something Michael and I learned: never get in a discussion of the history of major-league pitching with Dan and expect to be able to hold your own).
Who Was the Best Hitter and Pitcher of All Time? Do We Need Baseball Reform? Will It Be a Indians-Cubs Re-Match in the World Series This Year?
