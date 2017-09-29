Who Was the Best Hitter and Pitcher of All Time? Do We Need Baseball Reform? Will It Be a Indians-Cubs Re-Match in the World Series This Year?

I discuss all this and more in a bonus October Baseball edition of the Editors, with editor of The Slurve, Michael Brendan Dougherty, and Dan McLaughlin. Dan’s twitter handle is @baseballcrank and believe me, he baseball cranks like you wouldn’t believe in this podcast (something Michael and I learned: never get in a discussion of the history of major-league pitching with Dan and expect to be able to hold your own).