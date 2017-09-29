K-Lo’s, and J-No’s, Causes

At the outset, I ask her, “Are you Kathryn Jean Lopez? Are you Kathryn Lopez? What are you?” “I’m K-Lo,” she says. That’s right: People far and wide know her by that nickname, bestowed by John J. Miller (“JJM”). And Kathryn is my guest on a new Q&A.

She needs no introduction in these parts: She is editor-at-large of NRO and a senior fellow of the National Review Institute.

On this ’cast, we talk about some issues dear to her heart, and to mine, chiefly the pro-life cause and the cause of adoption.

