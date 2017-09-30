Trump Charges Into The Democrats’ Trap on Puerto Rico

This morning’s Saturday Tweetstorm by President Trump continues his self-destructive approach to communications about the disastrous aftermath of Hurricane Maria:

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

His Administration’s spokespeople haven’t covered themselves in glory either, with one describing the recovery effort in Puerto Rico as a “good news story.” This is a failure of the kind of moral leadership people expect from the president during a disaster, and it’s also political malpractice.

On the first point: there’s a time and a place for partisan combat, and a tone that the president ought to set even when others are throwing brickbats. People want the man in charge to seem like he’s in charge and focused on helping them, not on his public image or personal feuds. Realistically, there is only so much a president can do in this situation; much of the federal response will be determined by the available assets and challenges, and the president is rarely someone expert in the nuts and bolts of this stuff. But the man in the big chair remains the visible symbol of the relief effort, and he should project that. Moreover, the visual of Trump sparring with a lower-ranking Hispanic woman (San Juan’s Mayor) and more or less accusing Puerto Rican workers of laying about waiting for help just plays into every bad narrative about Trump, and that’s not just bad politics; it undermines the confidence of folks on the ground that Trump actually cares about them.

The same goes for Trump’s immediate complaints about Puerto Rico’s dysfunctional government and its impact on the island’s water and electrical infrastructure. That’s all true, and it’s a fair part of the story to note that the island was already in a precarious state that made it vulnerable to a disaster like this. But Trump’s bull-in-a-china-shop approach to the question was not the right way at the right time to deliver that message. He’s Puerto Rico’s president, too.

One thing driving Trump into partisan combat, besides his natural preference for picking fights, is the lingering fear of getting “Katrina”-d: George W. Bush was pounded with merciless partisan spin from the opening hours of the hurricane in 2005, and the Democrats and the media succeeded in casting a partisan narrative in stone while people were still under water in New Orleans. Bush deserved some grief for FEMA’s inadequacies and some for also not projecting the kind of steady leadership in crisis people had seen from him four years earlier, but he ended up getting a lot of unfair blame based on false stories that circulated (e.g, hysterical claims about mass murder and rape in the Superdome) and for failures of the Democrat-run state and local governments, while getting no credit for the fantastic responses by the Coast Guard and the national office of the National Guard. (CNN’s Anderson Cooper, to his credit, eventually apologized on camera for spreading so many false stories; others, like Oprah and Fox’s Shepard Smith, never did.) But the answer to that problem is to laser-focus the White House communications response on getting the facts out and debunking specific myths, not picking fights with people in the middle of a disaster who are understandably overwrought and sympathetic right now.

Of course, even beyond the Mayor of San Juan goading him, Democrats are not above transparently using the occasion for partisan gain, as Politico reports:

As Puerto Rico slips deeper into what many call a humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria, the island is primed for a mass exodus of what could be 1 million people — a sizable number of whom are expected to settle in Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state. That could well prove to be a boon to Democrats in a state which the past four top-of-the-ticket races have been decided by about a percentage point. “It’s going to mean a lot more people voting Democrat in Florida,” Marco Rigau, president of the San Juan municipal assembly, told POLITICO Wednesday…“Puerto Ricans don’t like President Trump. When he shows on Tuesday, he’ll say ‘The Puerto Ricans love me’ because people won’t be picketing. But he has no idea.” Rigau was speaking on the tarmac of Puerto Rico’s Isla Grande Airport, where Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, a likely Democratic candidate for Florida governor next year, was delivering 7,000 pounds of supplies a week after Hurricane Maria knocked out power and crippled roads across the island. The relief mission underscored how Florida Democrats like Levine are trying to fashion themselves as the party of solutions while portraying Republicans, led by Trump, as feckless.

You’re really not supposed to say that sort of thing out loud at an event where a statewide candidate is trying to project the image that he cares about something beyond “a lot more people voting Democrat in Florida.” Or have liberal pundits saying things like this:

Refugees from Puerto Rico can take their revenge on Trump and the GOP by settling in swing states and voting for Democrats. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 29, 2017

But you don’t counter that kind of cynicism by walking into their trap of turning the story into one about partisan feuds.

That’s where the second problem comes in, Team Trump’s political malpractice. The federal response to Puerto Rico’s crisis is enormous and complex, and the challenges are massive. No matter how much we do, there’s always more that needs doing. This is not just an ordinary relief job; nearly the entire island is now without functioning water and electrical systems, and many of the roads are impassible. Even if we can deliver supplies, there’s no real parallel to having to provide power and running water to 3 million people on such short notice, and massive logistical challenges in trying to deliver internally anything we get to the island’s shores. I’ve seen some folks compare this to the Berlin Airlift, but we didn’t drop electricity and running water on Berlin; they had a river and coal-fired power plants they could use when we delivered food and coal. A better parallel might be the Marshall Plan or the colossal relief effort that followed World War One (which made Herbert Hoover a national hero), but neither of those had to be stood up in a matter of days.

If the storyline is about “we’re doing a lot,” you can show people how much you’re doing. Maybe more could be done, or faster; with hindsight, that will always look true, and with the perspective of time there should be a review of what lessons should be learn and what blame may need to be cast. But if you sell people a “good news story,” it’s child’s play for them to point out that there is a ton of bad news right now in Puerto Rico, and will be for quite some time.

And as others have noted, the media can do one of two things on this story: they can focus on what’s happening in Puerto Rico, which involves the hard, expensive work of sending reporters to the field, or they can sit back at home and report on what Trump says on Twitter. The more Trump personalizes the story, the more he lets cash-strapped media outlets save money and catch the low-hanging fruit. Other federal agencies and the military have been using their Twitter feeds to report details of the extensive disaster response; if Trump, with a massively bigger megaphone, focused on pushing that news instead of fighting the Mayor of San Juan, he could force the media to cover that. He actually did some of that this morning, but stepped on the effort with the combative tweets.

Similarly, spats about the president’s personal hands-on involvement are easy stuff for reporters to sink their teeth into without leaving the comfort of DC, since they can pester the White House and FEMA about who the president talked to and when. That’s mostly just a distraction; Trump – unlike Florida Governor Rick Scott, whose tireless response to Irma has rightly won him plaudits – has no experience managing a disaster response or even a large organization, so beyond public leadership, his day-to-day management is a pretty negligible factor. There are two schools of thought here on how to manage this kind of response from the top: sometimes a hands-on leader can keep people on their toes wanting to constantly report progress, but then the need of the people doing the job to interrupt it for constant briefings can also be a waste of critical resources. Sometimes, it’s just as effective for the man on top to send down the message that “you have a blank check, do what has to be done, use whatever resources you need, just go out there and help people.” But Trump’s team – especially given the need to present Trump as a Man of Action – hasn’t really delivered a unified message of that kind.

The reality of the Trump Administration below the level of the president is often rather different than the impression you get from listening to Trump; he is frequently his own worst enemy, and that’s true once again as the Navy, FEMA and other agencies move heaven and earth to respond to a humanitarian crisis afflicting over three million American citizens.