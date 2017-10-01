Are You Shakespearienced?

Plus one article on Google Plus

Put on your Shakespearebuds (sorry) and subscribe to The Great Books podcast.

We’ve recorded four episodes so far.

Why did Lincoln love Macbeth? Adam Carrington explains.

What does the first sentence of Pride and Prejudice really mean? Lorraine Murphy breaks it down.

Does Xenophon tell the best adventure story from the ancient world? Peter Jennings says yes.

Was Walt Whitman a dirty hippy? Kelly Scott Franklin enlightens.

Next up: Why is Satan the best character in Paradise Lost? Dwight Lindley will tell all.