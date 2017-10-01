Is the NFL Idiocy Receding?

There was less kneeling during the national anthem this Sunday, although still a lot of agitation, with raised fists seemingly on the rise:

Dozens of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem as others sat or raised their fists before the games of Week 4 Sunday, a day after President Trump tweeted that it that it was “very important” for players to stand.

Still, the number of kneeling players was down from last weekend, when more than 200 athletes took a knee after Trump lashed out at athletes who protest during the national anthem . . .

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn also raised his right fist before the Rams-Cowboys game. Punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around him.

The Rams played the Dallas Cowboys, who returned to their usual pregame configuration: all standing along their sideline, but without arms linked. Last week Dallas kneeled in unison before “The Star-Spangled Banner” then stood, arms linked, for the song.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as promised, stood on the sideline during the national anthem after watching from the tunnel last week in Chicago. With the exception of center Ryan Jensen and guard Matt Skura, the Baltimore Ravens all took a knee on the field before the national anthem and received boos from many in the crowd. The team then stood on the sideline after the music started.

Two members of the Detroit Lions — Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Steve Longa — knelt during the national anthem, the New York Times reported.

Their opponents, the Minnesota Vikings — save for Jerick McKinnon — locked arms and stood for the anthem, the report said. McKinnon reportedly stood behind the sideline.

The New England Patriots stood with their right hands over their hearts, and their left hands on their teammate’s shoulders, the Times reported. During the game, Carolina Panthers quarterback raised a fist after a touchdown, according to ESPN.