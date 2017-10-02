Developing: Shooting in Las Vegas

Update 10:15 A.M.: Here is video of the onset of the shooting. (A warning: the video is graphic:)

Update 10:10 A.M.: Local police have provided some information about Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the shooting. Paddock, 64, lived in Mesquite, Nev., some 80 miles away from Las Vegas. He had no criminal record, and police had only cited him for a traffic violation. Paddock had reportedly been staying in the hotel since Thursday, and police say they found at least ten firearms in his room. His brother Eric told the Orlando Sentinel that he is “completely dumbfounded.”

Update 9:58 A.M.: Per reports, President Trump is monitoring the situation from the White House, and tweeted the following this morning:

Update 9:50 A.M.: Paddock was in a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel when he shot the attendees of the annual Harvest Festival, a three-day concert series. This picture shows the hotel in the foreground, with the grounds of the Harvest Festival illuminated in the background:

Developing: At least 50 people are dead and hundreds injured in Las Vegas in what officials are calling one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history. The shooter was identified as Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, and police say he is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Police continue to look for a Hyundai Tucson with the Nevada license plate 114 B40.” The victims were attending a country music concert outside, and Paddock reportedly took aim at them from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.