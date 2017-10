Plus one article on Google Plus

Our old friend Brendan Bordelon notes this amazing moment from a harrowing CNN video of people screaming and diving for cover during the shooting. A man takes a sip from his beer, and then flips off the shooter:

Dude stood up, took a swig of beer and flipped off the shooter while bullets rained down. Man I hope he’s alright. https://t.co/zLKJSuPB43 pic.twitter.com/IFDCXrSUtT — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) October 2, 2017

Like Brendan, I hope he’s OK.