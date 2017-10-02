Let’s Wait for the Facts, and Get Them Right

Regarding Las Vegas, we know very little about the shooter’s motivations, the gun he used in his massacre, and how he acquired said gun, but that hasn’t stopped Hillary Clinton from plowing forward with gun-control talking points. For example:

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.



Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

I have no idea what difference that would have made, and neither does Hillary Clinton. And she’s relying on a misconception of what a “silencer” does.

More accurately called a “suppressor,” it does not make a gun whisper-quiet; it only moderately reduces the noise and flash. A suppressor protects the shooter’s hearing and in some situations can make it harder to tell where shots are coming from.

Music was playing when the initial shots rang out. The band stopped in short order — but at first, the crowd mainly hunkered down in place rather than fleeing. Once we know the caliber of the gun, we might be able to scientifically estimate how loud it would have been in that context with a suppressor, assuming the shooter didn’t actually use one. From there we might be able to guess how the crowd would have behaved differently. But without that information we’re just spewing talking points into the breeze.

Moreover, suppressors are currently legal under federal law if one is willing to jump through the hoops required to own them, and it seems that this shooting was well-planned. (He seems to have procured a fully automatic weapon, which, as we’ll see in a bit, is not easy.) So even if the shooter didn’t use a suppressor, it may not have been because the current legal regime stopped him.

When the facts come in, we absolutely need to discuss what happened and how it could have been prevented. But until then, let’s grieve and process the staggering loss of life we just witnessed instead of “imagining” what might happen if Hillary Clinton’s political adversaries in the current Congress have their way.

And when we do have the facts, let’s get them right. On that front, Newsweek disgraced itself this morning with these two paragraphs:

Initial reports on social media appear to have shown that lone-wolf shooter Stephen Paddock used a high-caliber automatic weapon in the the Las Vegas shooting. In footage shared of the attack scores of rounds of ammunition can be heard going off in a matter of seconds. Such weapons were previously prohibited under the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban which expired in 2004. Several lawmakers have attempted to renew the ban, coming closest, but still failing, after the Newtown school shooting in 2012.

See, none of this would have happened if Republicans hadn’t let Clinton’s gun ban expire.

Except that the 1994 law had nothing to do with fully automatic weapons, which fire continuously when the trigger is held. It pertained to semiautomatic weapons (one shot per trigger pull) with certain tactical features such as folding stocks.

Fully automatic weapons are regulated much more strictly; it is illegal to sell a new one. Those owned before 1986 are still in circulation, but they are incredibly expensive owing to limited supply, and the rules for owning them are incredibly strict. They almost never turned up in crimes until now. It’s not clear at this point whether the shooter had one of those pre-1986 guns or achieved automatic fire through some other means, such as by modifying a semiautomatic weapon, which is difficult and illegal, or employing a “bump stock,” which, unwisely in my opinion, is legal.

Soon enough, Newsweek followed up by reporting that this was actually the 274th “mass shooting” in the U.S. this year. At least this time they provided the needed background information: This is a tally from the Gun Violence Archive, which includes any incident where “four or more [are] shot and/or killed in a single event, at the same general time and location not including the shooter.” This is an overly broad definition that even Mother Jones has taken issue with: It “suggests that a 1 a.m. gang fight in a Sacramento restaurant, in which two were killed and two injured, is the same kind of event as a deranged man walking into a community college classroom and massacring nine and injuring nine others.”

There may be lessons for gun policy when all is said and done here. But can’t we hold off on advancing our political agendas until then?