Re: Tevi Troy for HHS Secretary

I’m on the bandwagon Jonah has started, and I’d only offer one quibble with what he said about Tevi Troy (who, in full disclosure, was my boss at the Bush White House for several years and is a friend).

Jonah writes: “Some of Trump’s best cabinet picks have been the apolitical experts. Well, that’s Tevi.” I see what he means, but in my experience Tevi has been a solid conservative—social, fiscal, and otherwise—and in his time in government showed real backbone when it mattered. That’s something we’d want in an HHS Secretary, along with expertise and experience, all of which he has in droves.