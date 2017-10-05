Democrats Beg Susan Collins to Stay in the Senate

Ever since news broke that Senator Susan Collins is soliciting advice to help her decide whether she will run in the 2018 Maine gubernatorial race, her fellow senators have raced to encourage her to remain in the Senate.

Heidi Heitkamp (D., N.D.) said she texted Collins “Don’t do it” as soon as she heard the news; later, she told reporters, “I desperately hope she doesn’t run.” “We don’t have enough folks like her,” Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) said. Collins’s fellow senator from Maine, Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats despite being an Independent, said he is “begging” her not to run.

Collins has been a moderate — common among New England Republicans — since she was elected to the Senate in 1997, but lately, she’s lost that centrist feeling. She voted against both Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare and her strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s agenda suggests she’ll do the same with future legislation.

So it’s natural that her Democrat colleagues would want her to remain in the Senate.