Virginia’s Curiously Low Definition of ‘Top Income Level’

From the last Morning Jolt of the week:

Gillespie: “Virginia’s top personal income tax rate kicks in at $17,000 a year. Ralph Northam thinks that makes you rich. Maybe that’s why he’s never voted for a tax cut. My plan cuts taxes for all Virginians increasing take-home pay for the average family by nearly 1300 dollars and creating 53,000 good-paying jobs with a stronger economy. We can invest more in our schools and increase teacher pay. I’m Ed Gillespie, candidate for governor, and I sponsored this ad.”

Northam’s comment that $17,000 in income makes you rich stems from this exchange at their debate September 19:

NORTHAM: This plan, ladies and gentlemen, that you just heard is a tax cut for the rich at the expense of the working class and you look to no further than Kansas to see exactly what a plan such as this would do. It almost bankrupt them. They actually had to turn around and raise taxes. It put schools in jeopardy. They went from a five day week to a four day week. Let me tell you what we need to do in Virginia. We need to invest in Virginia. Because when we invest in Virginia we can beat, as I said earlier, any other state….

Northam went on to call for more transportation spending and education spending. Gillespie responded:

GILLESPIE: This is really important. This is very important. First of all, Ralph says these are tax cuts for the rich. These are tax cuts for all Virginians. And the fact is, if you paid $7,000 in taxes under current law under my plan, when fully implemented responsibly phased in over three years, you would have $700 less in tax burden that you could spend as you see fit for your family. Virginians need that tax relief. Tax cut for the rich – The top rate in Virginia, 5.75 percent kicks in at an income level of $17,000 a year. I didn’t say $70,000 I said $17,000. And my opponent thinks your rich and that’s just flat wrong.