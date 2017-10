From my “Weekend Interview” with thriller novelist Nelson DeMille, as we discuss his new book The Cuban Affair, in the Wall Street Journal:

“In case anybody is wondering, socialism just doesn’t work,” Mr. DeMille says. “This is a dictatorship. It’s an oppressive police state. They have no property rights. People stand in line to gather the necessities of life, like food and clothes, wasting millions of hours. It comes down to wasted lives.”