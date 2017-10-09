Monday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

In honor of Columbus Day, here’s a list of the top 10 accidental discoveries. Related: Columbus cleared of importing syphilis from the Americas to Europe. Plus, that time Columbus tricked Jamaicans out of supplies using knowledge of an upcoming eclipse.

Nose hair extensions are the next hot beauty trend everyone needs to try. Well, maybe not everybody.

Seven Body Organs You Can Live Without.

Gorgeous remastered and colorized images from the Civil War era, including Lincoln and Mark Twain.

Related to the above link: By the end of the Civil War, 4.5 million pieces of undelivered mail, which contained thousands of photos, had piled up in the Washington, D.C. Dead Letter Office. More on the DLO here.

Inflatable dummy tanks were a critical tactic in battlefield deception.

