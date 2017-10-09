Hasta Luego, Caimán

We shouldn’t let pass unremarked today’s 50th anniversary of the execution of sadistic marxist killer Che Guevara. It’s been years since I read WFB’s Blackford Oakes thriller about Che, See You Later, Alligator, and I don’t remember much about it. But the final scene has stuck with me, where the Bolivian officer who captured Che offers to turn him over to Oakes and the U.S. government. But, remembering Che’s murder of Oakes’s love interest in this novel, says, “He’s yours, colonel.” As Oakes walks away from the building, shots ring out, finishing Che. That’s what I call a happy ending.