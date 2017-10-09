When Are You Glued to a Live Stream of a Free Speech Debate?

When your colleague Charlie Cooke is locked in a passionate and heated battle with two university censors, that’s when. In this week’s Liberty Files podcast, I talk to Charlie about one of the more fascinating university debates I’ve ever seen — his battle at Kenyon College. His two opponents vigorously (and emotionally) defended university efforts to silence so-called “hate speech.” Charlie’s responses were outstanding.

In the podcast we discussed what the debate reveals about radical efforts to suppress speech. You can listen (and subscribe!) to the podcast here. You can watch the entire debate here. Both are worth your time.