‘That’s Barbaric’

The Washington Post fact-checker, Michelle Ye Hee Lee, investigated the following claim:

“Seven out of 198 nations allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.”

— statement of Trump administration policy, Oct. 2, 2017

After a lot of explanation and apparent consternation, the Post came to the following conclusion:

We award the elusive Geppetto Checkmark when a factoid surprisingly turns out to be true, as in this case.

The “surprisingly turns out to be true” line has come in for some ample mockery on Twitter. But I find the confession refreshing.

Anyway, it reminded me of this passage from an article by John O’Sullivan from 2006: