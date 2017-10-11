The Steele Dossier Is Still Absurd

From my most recent NRO article, about the continuing allegations that Trump colluded with Russia: “What is happening now is a disgraceful charade: Burr and Warner are waiting for the author of the fable of the Muscovite Golden Shower to bring down the U.S. government in what would be the greatest scandal in the history of the nation-state, except that it — the trade of anti-Clinton election interference by the Russian government in exchange for changes of U.S. policy by Trump in favor of Russia — could not possibly have happened and could never be proved.”

Whether you agree or disagree, your comments are, as always, most welcome.