The United States Will Withdraw from UNESCO

Well, it’s a start.

The Trump administration announced this morning that the U.S. is withdrawing from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The administration cited UNESCO’s anti-Israel bias, need for fundamental reform, and financial disarray as its grounds for leaving. The State Department further explained that the U.S. could and would remain engaged with UNESCO members even though it would no longer be part of the organization.

While I applaud, I also note that the administration’s rationale for getting out of the UN’s cultural organization would equally well justify withdrawing from the UN entirely. Ambassador Nikki Haley is doing boffo work as America’s representative at the UN (rather than the other way around), but the joint is still a cesspool – and President Trump would have no trouble finding something even more important for Amb. Haley, one of the administration’s real stars, to do.

Just say “Go!”