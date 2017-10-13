Friday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

This rock version of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” will make your day.

From 1962, predictions of what the world in 1975 would look like.

The lonely lives of scientists: Researchers inflated dead dolphin penises to fake sex with dead dolphin vaginas. More at NatGeo.

Tomorrow, October 14, 1066 is the anniversary of the 1066 Battle of Hastings.

King Bansah: Part-Time Monarch, Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

White House leaks when Abe Lincoln was President.

