Donald Trump Delivers Remarks on Iran Deal

Below is the full video of President Trump’s remarks this afternoon on the Iran deal, during which he stated that the administration “cannot and will not” certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement:

The president has decided that the U.S. will remain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was established under President Barack Obama in 2015, but the Trump administration will not certify to Congress that Iran has complied with the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015 (INARA).

“I am announcing today that we cannot and will not make this certification,” the president said. “We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout. That is why I am directing my administration to work closely with congress and our allies to address the deal’s many serious flaws so that the Iranian regime can never threaten the world with nuclear weapons.”

Trump also said that the deal will be terminated if Congress and U.S. allies are unable to come to a new agreement on an amended INARA. He announced Treasury Department sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He described the new policies as “several major steps we are taking to confront the Iranian regime’s hostile actions and to ensure that Iran never — and I mean never — acquires a nuclear weapon. Our policy is based on a clear-eyed assessment of the Iranian dictatorship, its sponsorship of terrorism, and its continuing aggression in the Middle East and all around the world.”

“The regime harbored high-level terrorists in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, including Osama bin Laden’s son. In Iraq and Afghanistan, groups supported by Iran have killed hundreds of American military personnel. The Iranian dictatorship’s aggression continues to this day. The regime remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and provides assistance to al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist networks.”

“The United States is far from the only target of the Iranian dictatorship’s long campaign of bloodshed. The regime violently suppresses its own citizens. . . . Given the regime’s murderous past and present, we should not take lightly its sinister vision for the future.”