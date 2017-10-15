Of Dinos and Scouts: Some Mail

Below, I had a post about “dinosaurs,” or “dinos,” which is what some people are calling us pre-Trump conservatives, perhaps with justification. A reader from Israel sends this note:

Here’s a dinosaur joke for your amusement. A little girl is visiting the natural-history museum, looks at the bones of the T-Rex, and asks the guard, “How old is the dinosaur?” He replies, “This dinosaur is 65 million, 17 and a half years old.”

The little girl asks, “How can you know so exactly?” He says, “Because when I came to work here, I asked how old the dinosaur was, and they said 65 million. That was 17 and a half years ago.”

While we’re on the subject of being dinosauric: My late father-in-law, who lived to be 97, was a professor of classics. In his later years, he used to say, “I’m an ancient historian, in both meanings of the term.”