If you are traveling to New York City next week to attend NRI’s fourth annual William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner, on October 25, consider spending an extra night in the Big Apple to celebrate the Human Life Review’s Great Defender of Life Dinner, which on October 26 will be honoring Carly Fiorina for her stalwart support of the right to life (and as an added highlight, the gala will be emceed by Larry Kudlow).

Founded by the late Jim McFadden, NR’s long-time associate publisher, HLR is in its 42nd year of providing scholarly support to the pro-life movement, and is essential reading on abortion, euthanasia, suicide, neonaticide, genetic engineering, cloning, fetal and embryonic stem-cell research and experimentation, and new issues as they emerge. The world’s a better place for our fellow Review, so, whether you are traveling to NYC or live in the area, do come to the Great Defender of Life Dinner and help this vital institution.