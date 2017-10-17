Who Chooses to Run a Twitter Poll About the Holocaust Death Toll?

Do you know anyone who is a Holocaust denier? Or is, shall we say, “Holocaust-denial curious”?

Short-lived Trump administration staffer Anthony Scaramucci is receiving criticism for an odd and disturbing Tweet put out by a social media account bearing his name that polled followers on how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust:

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

Laifer subsequently Tweeted, “The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it.” What kind of social media consultant puts out a Holocaust tweet without consulting his client? Is it too cynical to think that this was some sort of veiled effort to attract neo-Nazi or anti-Semitic followers?

Scaramucci may not have an anti-Semitic bone in his body, but it’s particularly odd and unlucky to have Tweets that appear to doubt the Holocaust put out under your name.

(For what it is worth, at the time the poll was pulled, 32 percent of the 4,776 respondents were giving incorrect answers below 5 million.) Those who doubt the scale of the horror need to visit the U.S. Holocaust Museum as quickly as possible.