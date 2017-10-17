Some Tax Links

Several good short items about taxes have come out today.
Chris Edwards argues that people should not be required to start withdrawing from their retirement accounts at age 70 ½.
Edward Lazear suggests some changes to the Republican framework’s treatment of business income.
Ernie Tedeschi confirms that how the eventual bill treats the middle-class will come down to how it expands the child tax credit. And Josh McCabe points out that the credit has already lost a lot of value over the last fifteen years.
Update: I forgot to mention my own NRO article, on why Republicans should quit trying to cut tax rates on people making more than $420,000 a year.