Jimmy Carter’s Ex-Presidency Just Got a Whole Lot Better

I’m not really serious about that, but Maureen Dowd has a notable interview with Carter, who — perhaps because he is angling to be some sort of emissary to North Korea (a very bad idea) — issues forth with opinions we don’t often hear from Democrats.

He is forthright about the media’s anti-Trump frenzy: “I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about. I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

He has a common-sense position on NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem: “I think they ought to find a different way to object, to demonstrate. I would rather see all the players stand during the American anthem.”

And he’s skeptical of the Russian narrative: “I don’t think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did changed enough votes, or any votes.”