General Kelly’s Speech, Revisited

I know I keep on saying we should leave the condolence controversy behind and then keep on commenting on it, but I want to come back to Kelly’s speech. I think it should be studied in rhetoric classes — it was that powerful — but it did have a flaw. It seems pretty clear that he misremembered the nature of Representative Wilson’s comments at that event at the FBI building in Florida. When I listen to her speech, I hear a fairly standard talk by a politician at such an occasion, and one that did give the fallen FBI agents their due. Kelly may have just misremembered this event all along, or he may have recalled it through the prism of his offense of how Wilson blew up the call to Sargeant Johnson. Further to that point, by the way, here is Wilson chortling about how the controversy has made her a “rock star.”