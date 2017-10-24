Who Couldn’t Figure That Out? Well...

Plus one article on Google Plus

Rich,

Kid Rock declares, “I’m not running for Senate! Are you [bleeping] kidding me?” and asks, “Who [bleeping] couldn’t figure that out?”

Not everyone. Rock and Stern chuckle about and endorsement from former New York governor George Pataki… suggesting that perhaps political figures should take a breath or two before jumping on a celebrity bandwagon.

Kid Rock is exactly the kind of candidate the GOP needs right now. #KidRockForSenate @KidRock

https://t.co/gWagkLPcBb — George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) August 15, 2017

The Senate Leadership Fund PAC also offered some praise for Rock, but it was pretty qualified, not treating a his Senate bid as a done deal.