Weinstein Company Hit with Subpoena

Another indication that the Harvey Weinstein scandal isn’t going away: namesake firm The Weinstein Company (TWC) has been issued a subpoena by New York’s attorney general Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman, reported Deadline.com, wants information on “settlements, complaints, investigations and pretty much everything else inappropriate that TWC knew about or participated in.” (That sounds awfully broad, but Schneiderman isn’t known for his subtlety.) ”If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know,” Schneiderman said. Police in New York, Los Angeles and London are also investigating the company after several women stepped forward to say they had been raped by Harvey Weinstein, who along with his brother Bob co-founded TWC and its predecessor Miramax. TWC, which fired Harvey Weinstein on October 8, is currently in the process of trying to sell itself, or large parts thereof, to Colony Capital, an investment firm run by Tom Barrack which previously acquired Miramax, mainly for its library rather than to continue making new movies. (Colony then sold Miramax, once a dominant force at the Academy Awards, to a Qatari broadcasting outfit.) The subpoena further complicates Colony’s interest in TWC. The Los Angeles Times reported that Colony plans to make a decision in less than two weeks, that Bob Weinstein will lose his job should Colony acquire TWC and that absent Colony’s acquisition TWC faces possible bankruptcy or liquidation.

Things have gotten so bad for TWC that the company excised its own logo from the beginning of a recent awards-season screening of its Oscar hopeful Wind River. The company has recently delayed the release of several upcoming films including the horror flick Polaroid and its supposed awards contender The Current War, which was to open the day after Thanksgiving, the same day the Weinsteins launched such previous Oscar nominees as Lion, The Imitation Game and The King’s Speech.