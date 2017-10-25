Friday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

October 25 is the anniversary of three major battles: Agincourt, the charge of the Light Brigade and Leyte Gulf.

Things you didn’t know you needed – Nissin Introduces a Noise-Canceling Ramen Fork.

In 1901 Ladies Home Journal predicted the world would look like this in 2001.

Exploding pumpkins: C4 and Det Cord, 50 cals, cannons, and muskets.

How Charlie Chaplin’s Wife Saved His Backyard Fortune. He was banned from the U.S., and had buried a lifetime of Hollywood earnings.

Why Does ’Will Not’ Become ‘Won’t’?

