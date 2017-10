Plus one article on Google Plus

In Plato’s Cave

As lights in some cheap movie lit

Reveal the filth in which we sit;

And eyes around recoil in fright:

In Plato’s cave we hate the light.

But dream of being in the womb,

Watch how the hero cheats his doom

And laugh and cry at Chaplin’s walk

That still says more than all our talk.



— This poem appears in the November 13 print issue of NR.