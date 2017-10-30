Latino Group Ad: Gillespie Supporters Want to Run Down Little Children

This morning, the Latino Victory fund unveiled a new ad portraying a black pickup truck with a Confederate flag, an Ed Gillespie bumper sticker, and a Gadsden flag license plate chasing and attempting to run down minority children.

The ad closes with footage of the Friday night torch-carrying hate rally in Charlottesville, and a female announcer asks, “Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American dream?

Of course, Gillespie, the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia, denounced the rally by 8:30 a.m. the following morning.

Remember this the next time someone laments how “divisive” our politics have become. As I mentioned not long ago, one of the reasons Trump became president is because a sufficient portion of the electorate tuned out or disregarded the criticism of him from the Left. One of the reasons people ignored that criticism is because at least three good men – Bush, McCain, and Mitt Romney — were demonized as the irredeemable epitome of all evil by liberal voices for almost the entirety of their public lives. One could throw Sarah Palin in there as well — whatever else you think of her, she’s not a monster, and she’s done so much for families with children with Down Syndrome – as well as the ads featuring Paul Ryan pushing a grandmother off a cliff. When every single prominent Republican figure is the WORST MONSTER IN HUMAN HISTORY, people stop believing the criticism.

Now Gillespie supporters are portrayed as racist aspiring child murderers. There is no better way to ensure that accusations of hatred and racism are ignored than to apply it to large swaths of the population.