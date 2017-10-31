In Other News, the Los Angeles Dodgers Have Lost Two of the Most Wildly Entertaining World Series Games in History

I’ve been trying to think what compares with Game 2 and Game 5 this year in terms of the best non-decisive World Series Games in recent memory. Game 6 in 1975? Game 6 in 2011? The absolutely bonkers Game 4 in 1993? I’m partial to Games 4 and 5 in 2001, although these weren’t outlandish high-scoring affairs and instead featured a pair of cinematic tying home runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Comfort for the Dodgers? The Diamondbacks lost those two games and went home and won the series in 7.