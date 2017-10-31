Comparing Senators and Trump on Job Approval

The Morning Consult released polling today on all fifty senators, based on surveys taken from July to September. A few weeks ago, the same outlet released state-by-state polling on President Trump. So we can check whether each senator is more or less popular in his state than the president is.

Looking just at the Republican senators, there’s a clear pattern: They tend to have lower approval numbers than Trump, but also lower disapproval numbers. Their net approval scores tend to be better than the president’s. Specifically: 41 of the 52 Republican senators have worse approval ratings, 50 of them have better (that is, lower) disapproval ratings, and 42 of them have better net numbers.

Turning to the Senate as a whole: Fifty-three of the 100 senators have stronger approval in their states than the president does, 97 of them face less disapproval in their states than the president does, and 88 of them have better net numbers.

The three senators with worse disapproval numbers than Trump in their states are Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, both of West Virginia, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate majority leader.