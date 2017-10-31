Mass Pardons Are A Bad Idea

Plus one article on Google Plus

Two prominent conservative lawyers put forward a provocative idea over the weekend.

David Rivkin and Lee Casey are urging [President Trump] to use the pardon power expansively, to block prosecutors from investigating and charging “anyone involved in supposed collusion with Russia or Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign,” including the president himself. Their Wall Street Journal op-ed goes even further, advising pardons for anyone involved in arguably related Obama administration misconduct.

I think this is a very bad idea, for reasons I go into at Bloomberg View today.