BREAKING: Mass-Casualty Incident in Manhattan

Update 4:55 P.M.: CNN is reporting that the FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. CNN, FOX News, and the local NBC affiliate have all reported that witnesses told police they heard the suspect shouting “Allah Akbar.”

Multiple people are dead in Lower Manhattan after a man reportedly drove a truck down a bicycle path for several blocks, hitting pedestrians. The New York Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody and that they were not looking for additional suspects. At least six people have been killed and eleven injured, officials said, but initial reports that the man fired shots have not been confirmed.

This post will be updated as events develop.