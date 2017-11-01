Latino Victory Fund Deletes Race-Baiting Ad after Manhattan Attack

Yesterday evening, the Latino Victory Fund deleted its video ad that had depicted a pickup truck with a Confederate flag, an Ed Gillespie bumper sticker, and a Gadsden-flag license plate chasing and attempting to run down minority children. Following the terror attack in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, the group removed the video from YouTube and deleted its tweets promoting the ad, including one in which the group defended the video in the face of immediate and sustained criticism.

Here is the video, courtesy of Townhall.com: