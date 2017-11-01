Latino Victory Fund Deletes Race-Baiting Ad after Manhattan Attack

Yesterday evening, the Latino Victory Fund deleted its video ad that had depicted a pickup truck with a Confederate flag, an Ed Gillespie bumper sticker, and a Gadsden-flag license plate chasing and attempting to run down minority children. Following the terror attack in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, the group removed the video from YouTube and deleted its tweets promoting the ad, including one in which the group defended the video in the face of immediate and sustained criticism.
Here is the video, courtesy of Townhall.com:
“We knew our ad would ruffle feathers. We held a mirror up to the Republican Party, and they don’t like what they see,” said Cristobal J. Alex, the group’s president. “Given recent events, we will be placing other powerful ads into rotation that highlight the reasons we need to elect progressive leaders in Virginia.”
It is absolutely disgusting that it took a terrorist attack — an actual murderer mowing down Americans and other individuals in a pickup truck on the streets of Manhattan — for the Latino Victory Fund to take down its heinous video. And even though it did remove the ad, under immense pressure, the president’s statement reveals that he and his group have no comprehension of how utterly inappropriate and revolting the video itself was. To suggest that Ed Gillespie, a normal, mild-mannered Republican, wants to literally run over minority children — and, by extension, that his supporters must want the same thing — is not political debate.
Rather than taking the Republican to task over his policy positions or his plans for Virginia, this group engaged in blatant fear-mongering and race-baiting, and in the process it downplayed the serious threat of terrorism and real murder. This video didn’t “hold a mirror up to the Republican party.” Far from it. In fact, this ad held up a mirror to progressives, who have shown themselves willing to portray their political opponents as cold-blooded murderers merely to win elections.