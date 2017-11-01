McCarthy: ‘This Is an Ideological Threat’

Watch National Review contributing editor Andrew C. McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, discuss the Manhattan terrorist attack on Fox News.

Update: Read McCarthy’s column, published this morning on NRO, “After the West Side Highway Jihad: What Does ‘Extreme Vetting’ Mean?“

Ever quick with a tweet, President Trump reacted last night by asserting (among other things): “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this.”

But he is being politically correct. After all, what is it that “Extreme Vetting” is vetting for? No one wants to say. Why? Because, as we’ve been contending here for months, the ill-considered, ineffectual “travel bans” have pushed the Trump administration into a posture that makes screening for sharia supremacism much more difficult.